Why Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -28.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.39 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $20.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.78% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -29.71% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.16, the stock is 5.65% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.8 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -11.93% off its SMA200. INFY registered -22.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.67%.

The stock witnessed a 4.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.94%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 345218 employees, a market worth around $73.92B and $16.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.39 and Fwd P/E is 21.88. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.80% and -31.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 9 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.04%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -23.29% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -29.70% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -9.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.