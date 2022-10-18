Why ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is -32.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.14 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $13.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.54% off the consensus price target high of $15.96 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 8.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.17, the stock is 2.91% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -13.54% off its SMA200. ING registered -37.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.98%.

The stock witnessed a -6.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.86%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 57000 employees, a market worth around $34.13B and $21.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.35. Distance from 52-week low is 12.65% and -41.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.77B, and float is at 3.75B with Short Float at 0.03%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -32.35% down over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is -2.96% lower over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -30.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.