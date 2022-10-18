Why should you keep an eye on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -35.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.40 and a high of $182.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $73.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.75%.

Currently trading at $76.77, the stock is -4.29% and -12.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.4 million and changing 5.14% at the moment leaves the stock -24.57% off its SMA200. BABA registered -54.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.94%.

The stock witnessed a -11.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.71%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 245700 employees, a market worth around $208.79B and $118.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.58 and Fwd P/E is 1.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.52% and -57.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 59 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 46 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66B, and float is at 2.65B with Short Float at 2.23%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -68.78% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -49.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.