Why United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is -17.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.54 and a high of $54.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.43% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -16.45% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.10, the stock is 4.61% and -1.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.58 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -12.20% off its SMA200. UAL registered -24.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.90%.

The stock witnessed a -3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.95%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 91200 employees, a market worth around $11.77B and $35.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.82. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.21% and -33.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.70M, and float is at 325.71M with Short Float at 4.29%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAPIRO EDWARD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 26 at a price of $35.64 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that SHAPIRO EDWARD (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $35.84 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Roitman Jonathan (EVP & COO) disposed off 13,939 shares at an average price of $36.85 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 13,938 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -35.03% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -24.05% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -33.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.