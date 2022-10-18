Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -36.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $33.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $33.00, the stock is 0.91% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.11 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -22.49% off its SMA200. WBA registered -32.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.84%.

The stock witnessed a -3.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.51%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $28.87B and $132.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.59% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 864.50M, and float is at 714.60M with Short Float at 3.35%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $33.01 per share for a total of $363.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26.25 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $150.00 per share for $900.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52.85 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, SCHLICHTING NANCY M (Director) disposed off 2,725 shares at an average price of $47.16 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -33.24% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 5.88% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 73.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.