Will Canoo Inc. (GOEV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is -81.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -21.78% and -46.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.5 million and changing 12.40% at the moment leaves the stock -65.54% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -80.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.23%.

The stock witnessed a -42.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.75%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.28% and -89.14% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.70% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.37M, and float is at 214.06M with Short Float at 13.60%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruiz Hector M.,the company’sGENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY. SEC filings show that Ruiz Hector M. sold 910 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $2466.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) sold a total of 169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $2.71 per share for $458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Aquila Tony (Executive Chairman and CEO) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $2.58 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 2,738,828 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).