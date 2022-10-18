Will Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -52.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.26% off the consensus price target high of $7.37 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -12.62% lower than the price target low of $4.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is 3.56% and -8.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.5 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock -33.39% off its SMA200. CS registered -56.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.87%.

The stock witnessed a -13.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.04%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 51410 employees, a market worth around $12.31B and $9.35B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.97% and -58.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Underweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.50% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.59B with Short Float at 0.82%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -27.50% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is -36.67% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 23.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.