Will FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is -40.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 213.45% and 164.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56.07 million and changing 60.35% at the moment leaves the stock 15.86% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -66.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.23%.

The stock witnessed a 138.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.74%, and is 409.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 61.06% over the week and 38.92% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $9.94M and $235.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 777.68% and -71.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 14.09M with Short Float at 0.51%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.