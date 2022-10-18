Will Nokia Oyj (NOK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -26.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $6.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.8% off the consensus price target high of $8.15 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 6.34% higher than the price target low of $4.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.58, the stock is 3.73% and -4.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.42 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -10.28% off its SMA200. NOK registered -22.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.20%.

The stock witnessed a -1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.14%, and is 5.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 87927 employees, a market worth around $26.27B and $22.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.30 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.31% and -28.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 163.90% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.63B, and float is at 5.61B with Short Float at 0.36%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -58.41% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -1.68% lower over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -7.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.