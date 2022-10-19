Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) up 3.44% since start of the year

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 3.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $51.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $45.41, the stock is 1.20% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 15.22% off its SMA200. ASO registered 10.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.87%.

The stock witnessed a -6.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.85%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22011 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.31 and Fwd P/E is 5.81. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.92% and -11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.80% this year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.74M, and float is at 77.95M with Short Float at 12.25%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Samuel J,the company’sEVP, Retail Operations. SEC filings show that Johnson Samuel J sold 112,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $48.46 per share for a total of $5.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that RAFF BERYL (Director) bought a total of 3 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $39.49 per share for $113.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1503.0 shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, HICKS KEN C (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $38.91 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 440,820 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -5.32% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -43.75% lower over the same period.