Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) – The 92.7% Upside Potential Remains

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) is -69.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 103.51% and 84.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.2 million and changing -18.62% at the moment leaves the stock -30.68% off its SMA200. ACOR registered -84.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.21%.

The stock witnessed a 109.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.90%, and is 100.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.65% over the week and 18.66% over the month.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $18.52M and $122.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.59% and -84.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.40%).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.34M, and float is at 24.17M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN RON,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that COHEN RON sold 2,289 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $3895.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) that is trading 21.06% up over the past 12 months and Repligen Corporation (RGEN) that is -21.59% lower over the same period.