AERI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Now

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) is 116.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $15.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AERI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $15.18, the stock is 0.13% and 6.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 65.64% off its SMA200. AERI registered 18.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.86%.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.87%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.37% over the week and 0.43% over the month.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has around 376 employees, a market worth around $751.26M and $207.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.59% and -1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.39M, and float is at 48.51M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) that is trading 25.80% up over the past 12 months and Insmed Incorporated (INSM) that is -16.50% lower over the same period. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is -61.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.