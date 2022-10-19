American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is -95.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -27.81% and -50.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -12.98% at the moment leaves the stock -84.23% off its SMA200. AREB registered -94.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.83%.

The stock witnessed a -43.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.12%, and is -11.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.18% over the week and 21.81% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.25. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -96.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1345.70%).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.74M, and float is at 4.66M with Short Float at 6.80%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -63.07% down over the past 12 months.