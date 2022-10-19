Analysts suggest Equity Residential (EQR) could spike 36.26% in a year

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is -28.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.75 and a high of $94.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $64.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.26% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -4.85% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.01, the stock is -1.18% and -9.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -18.34% off its SMA200. EQR registered -23.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.53%.

The stock witnessed a -10.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.92%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $25.29B and $2.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.50 and Fwd P/E is 40.15. Profit margin for the company is 47.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.01% and -31.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Residential (EQR) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year.

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.77M, and float is at 369.41M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fenster Scott,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Fenster Scott sold 1,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $80.03 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24927.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Manelis Michael L (Executive Vice President & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $80.05 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22130.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,895 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 25,236 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -22.71% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -26.48% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -24.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.