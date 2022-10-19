Analysts suggest IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) could spike 50.2% in a year

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -59.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $1.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.55 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.51% lower than the price target low of $1.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 16.00% and 4.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.49 million and changing 19.81% at the moment leaves the stock -42.61% off its SMA200. IAG registered -54.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.75%.

The stock witnessed a 4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.29%, and is 17.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $641.65M and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.03% and -66.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.90% this year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.90M, and float is at 477.98M with Short Float at 5.46%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading -6.92% down over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is -54.31% lower over the same period.