Analysts suggest SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) could spike 30.4% in a year

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is -63.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.4% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -10.37% and -27.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -48.26% off its SMA200. SDC registered -84.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.02%.

The stock witnessed a -21.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.65%, and is -9.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $354.11M and $541.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.67% and -86.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.82M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 21.69%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALLMAN RICHARD F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76822.0 shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -64.71% down over the past 12 months. Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is -10.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.