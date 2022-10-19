AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 97.75% Upside

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) is -84.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANPC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is 13.87% and -9.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -58.18% off its SMA200. ANPC registered -93.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.66%.

The stock witnessed a 21.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.27%, and is 10.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.93% over the week and 21.16% over the month.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $5.29M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.92% and -93.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-366.30%).

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.22M, and float is at 19.73M with Short Float at 1.77%.