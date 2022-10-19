Aramark (ARMK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is -5.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.74 and a high of $39.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $34.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.19% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.59% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.88, the stock is 3.83% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 0.04% off its SMA200. ARMK registered -4.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.46%.

The stock witnessed a -7.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.92%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 248300 employees, a market worth around $9.19B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.76 and Fwd P/E is 17.22. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.36% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aramark (ARMK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.56M, and float is at 255.65M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 32 times.

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading -4.51% down over the past 12 months and UniFirst Corporation (UNF) that is -20.06% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -32.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.