Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is -31.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $20.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $12.53, the stock is 0.67% and -11.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -21.16% off its SMA200. ABR registered -36.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.57%.

The stock witnessed a -14.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.85%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $920.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.98 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.27% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.30M, and float is at 166.60M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green William C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Green William C bought 9,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $15.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LAZAR MELVIN F (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $16.39 per share for $40975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Green William C (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $17.47 for $43675.0. The insider now directly holds 125,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -23.26% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -27.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.