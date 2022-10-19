Are we looking at the next big move in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)?

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is -28.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.35 and a high of $33.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.41% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.71% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.32, the stock is -6.70% and -17.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -18.16% off its SMA200. COLD registered -21.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.06%.

The stock witnessed a -17.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.11%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has around 16275 employees, a market worth around $6.50B and $2.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 206.37. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.34% and -30.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.10% this year.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.50M, and float is at 268.86M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOVOSEL THOMAS C. SEC filings show that NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $28.94 per share for a total of $75331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that NOVOSEL THOMAS Csold a total of 5,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $25.58 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2513.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Harron James Andrew (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.36 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 13,719 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD).