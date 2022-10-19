Are we looking at the next big move in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is -17.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.80 and a high of $59.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $46.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $60.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.53% off the consensus price target high of $75.39 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.32% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.34, the stock is 3.03% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -9.72% off its SMA200. CCEP registered -13.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.42%.

The stock witnessed a -2.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.80%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $21.58B and $15.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.86% and -22.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.00M, and float is at 289.36M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 80 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading 14.02% up over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 5.91% higher over the same period.