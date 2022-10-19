Are we looking at the next big move in CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is -7.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.00 and a high of $101.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $72.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27%.

Currently trading at $73.35, the stock is 2.47% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 11.19% off its SMA200. CSGP registered -22.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.82%.

The stock witnessed a 1.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.74%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 4742 employees, a market worth around $31.20B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.63 and Fwd P/E is 54.86. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.69% and -27.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 417.21M, and float is at 412.94M with Short Float at 1.82%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill John W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hill John W sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $74.49 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20598.0 shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $72.51 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39619.0 shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Hill John W (Director) disposed off 1,750 shares at an average price of $57.07 for $99872.0. The insider now directly holds 21,998 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading -26.03% down over the past 12 months.