Are we looking at the next big move in EQRx Inc. (EQRX)?

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -19.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is 12.39% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock 17.79% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -44.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.77%.

The stock witnessed a 15.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.21%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 109.13% and -44.94% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.06M, and float is at 405.10M with Short Float at 5.87%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQRx Inc. (EQRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.