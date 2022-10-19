Are we looking at the next big move in ICL Group Ltd (ICL)?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -10.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.24% lower than the price target low of $8.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is 2.83% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -15.37% off its SMA200. ICL registered 3.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.43%.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.39%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $11.12B and $9.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.60 and Fwd P/E is 16.94. Distance from 52-week low is 7.26% and -33.33% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 698.79M with Short Float at 0.14%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 6.23% up over the past 12 months.