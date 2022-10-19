Are we looking at the next big move in Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)?

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) is -67.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is 13.19% and -3.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -6.56% at the moment leaves the stock -44.60% off its SMA200. VEV registered -79.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.56%.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.64%, and is 38.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.39% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $39.78M and $23.36M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.98% and -80.55% from its 52-week high.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicinity Motor Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Top Institutional Holders

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.