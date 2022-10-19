Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -17.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $90.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $64.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.48% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.04% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 11.95% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.92, the stock is 2.69% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -6.50% off its SMA200. ARES registered -12.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.57%.

The stock witnessed a -11.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.19%, and is 8.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $20.00B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.23 and Fwd P/E is 16.28. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.91% and -25.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.16M, and float is at 131.10M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50.67 million shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $1.59 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50.47 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.63 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 50,271,580 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -14.82% down over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -47.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.