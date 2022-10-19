ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -68.44% Change This Year

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) is -68.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $4.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATIP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is 3.78% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -39.74% off its SMA200. ATIP registered -70.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.20%.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.32%, and is 4.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $221.63M and $631.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.18% and -76.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.40%).

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.00% this year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.85M, and float is at 201.75M with Short Float at 1.78%.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dourney Daniel,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dourney Daniel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $2070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that LARSEN JOHN L (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $3.63 per share for $36300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98450.0 shares of the ATIP stock.