Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -16.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is 6.02% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -6.21% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -27.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.27%.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.75%, and is 11.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 112465 employees, a market worth around $29.44B and $15.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.73. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.17% and -32.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.01B, and float is at 5.97B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -32.99% down over the past 12 months and Banco de Chile (BCH) that is 7.32% higher over the same period. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -9.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.