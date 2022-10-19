Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is -80.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -8.62% and -26.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -60.32% off its SMA200. BITF registered -82.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.88%.

The stock witnessed a -22.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.63%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $277.03M and $256.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.97% and -89.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.50M, and float is at 180.19M with Short Float at 7.53%.