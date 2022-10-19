Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -33.33% Change This Year

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -33.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $10.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.05% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.46, the stock is -5.91% and -21.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -6.07% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -55.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.31%.

The stock witnessed a -19.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.13%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $950.34M and $68.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.07% and -59.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.40M, and float is at 144.18M with Short Float at 16.06%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoica Andrei G,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Stoica Andrei G sold 4,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $4.76 per share for a total of $22740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Shahida Darius (Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer) sold a total of 20,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $5.49 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Quander Troy (SVP, Regulatory and Quality) disposed off 1,493 shares at an average price of $6.19 for $9246.0. The insider now directly holds 173,367 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).