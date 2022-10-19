Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GOOS Stock Is Going Next

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -52.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.08 and a high of $53.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $17.59, the stock is 5.18% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -21.96% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -54.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.37%.

The stock witnessed a -0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.10%, and is 7.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.82 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.64% and -67.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 16.11%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 37 times.