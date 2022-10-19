Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is 47.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is 5.45% and 1.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 12.78% off its SMA200. EBR registered 21.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.10%.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.04%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 12126 employees, a market worth around $20.91B and $39.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.38 and Fwd P/E is 10.83. Distance from 52-week low is 74.06% and -8.27% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 0.61%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -7.32% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -30.63% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 38.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.