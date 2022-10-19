Check out this: Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -47.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $19.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is -9.05% and -21.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -20.01% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -51.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.46%.

The stock witnessed a -15.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.63%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 368 employees, a market worth around $674.82M and $276.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.29% and -56.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.00%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -334.40% this year.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.56M, and float is at 69.58M with Short Float at 13.82%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -73.41% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -84.30% lower over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -21.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.