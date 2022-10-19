Check out this: Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is 3.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $18.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.05% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.71% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.63, the stock is 6.85% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 6.86% off its SMA200. FULT registered 10.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.72%.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.02%, and is 7.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $725.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.96 and Fwd P/E is 9.27. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.55% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.36M, and float is at 165.72M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snyder Angela M,the company’sSr Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Snyder Angela M sold 4,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $17.53 per share for a total of $72551.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37490.0 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Campbell David M (Sr Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $15.51 per share for $79971.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22202.0 shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Sargent Angela M (SEVP & Chief Info Officer) disposed off 10,823 shares at an average price of $17.20 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 60,915 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading 12.23% up over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is -2.32% lower over the same period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -22.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.