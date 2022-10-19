Check out this: Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is -12.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.02% off the consensus price target high of $4.19 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.06% higher than the price target low of $2.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -1.38% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -9.78% off its SMA200. MFG registered -17.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.20%.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.31%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has around 54492 employees, a market worth around $27.70B and $9.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.16 and Fwd P/E is 2.18. Profit margin for the company is 42.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.26% and -24.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 287.30% this year.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.68B, and float is at 11.44B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -30.25% down over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is -21.75% lower over the same period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is -19.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.