Check out this: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) could be on the verge of a big rally

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -85.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is -17.99% and -84.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -85.32% off its SMA200. PGY registered -85.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.56%.

The stock witnessed a -79.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.94%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.84% over the week and 12.57% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 799 employees, a market worth around $720.02M and $643.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.52% and -95.86% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

