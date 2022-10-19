Check out this: RELX PLC (RELX) could be on the verge of a big rally

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is -22.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.39 and a high of $32.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.71% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.71% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.30, the stock is 2.70% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.36% off its SMA200. RELX registered -16.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.32%.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.73%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

RELX PLC (RELX) has around 33500 employees, a market worth around $47.85B and $8.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.62. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.17% and -22.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

RELX PLC (RELX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RELX PLC (RELX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RELX PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

RELX PLC (RELX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.03%.

RELX PLC (RELX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -26.66% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -31.00% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -32.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.