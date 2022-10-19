Check out this: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) could be on the verge of a big rally

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is -43.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 0.03% and -11.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -43.90% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -60.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.87%.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.60%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $88.66M and $167.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.31. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -61.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 139.40% this year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.92M, and float is at 179.31M with Short Float at 4.56%.