Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -46.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $78.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $41.30, the stock is 1.48% and -10.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -24.02% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -20.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.65%.

The stock witnessed a 0.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.55%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 7241 employees, a market worth around $6.20B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.32 and Fwd P/E is 16.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.75% and -47.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.86M, and float is at 146.85M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B,the company’sSVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $40.32 per share for a total of $80640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23470.0 shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that PETRIK ANDREW C (VP, CONTROLLER) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $40.56 per share for $40560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27877.0 shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, SMITH GARY B (President, CEO) disposed off 3,542 shares at an average price of $42.70 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 394,124 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -24.28% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is -7.31% lower over the same period.