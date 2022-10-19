Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is 7.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.88 and a high of $32.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEQP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.74% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.53% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.74, the stock is 4.26% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 5.12% off its SMA200. CEQP registered -0.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.35%.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.31%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has around 645 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $5.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.00% and -9.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.00M, and float is at 83.00M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chord Energy Corp,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chord Energy Corp sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $26.71 per share for a total of $304.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.59 million shares.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months and PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) that is 176.95% higher over the same period. Global Partners LP (GLP) is 24.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.