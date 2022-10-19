Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) is -91.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRKN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 10.81% and -27.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 9.38% at the moment leaves the stock -75.56% off its SMA200. CRKN registered -91.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.67%.

The stock witnessed a -1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.04%, and is 10.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.94% over the week and 36.24% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 0.26. Distance from 52-week low is 67.90% and -92.82% from its 52-week high.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.42M, and float is at 6.15M with Short Float at 8.95%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.