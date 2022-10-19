Dana Incorporated (DAN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is -42.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.17 and a high of $25.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $13.13, the stock is 5.33% and -9.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -21.84% off its SMA200. DAN registered -45.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.62%.

The stock witnessed a -11.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.37%, and is 8.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has around 41300 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $9.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.51 and Fwd P/E is 6.83. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.55% and -48.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Dana Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 728.10% this year.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.40M, and float is at 142.17M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Foster Byron S.,the company’sPres, Light Veh Drive Systems. SEC filings show that Foster Byron S. bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $16.31 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9786.0 shares.

Dana Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Aghili Aziz (EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies) sold a total of 26,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $23.56 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DAN stock.

Dana Incorporated (DAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading 23.98% up over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is -25.69% lower over the same period. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 10.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.