DAVE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Dave Inc. (DAVE) Now

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is -96.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -15.09% and -30.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock -90.27% off its SMA200. DAVE registered -96.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.07%.

The stock witnessed a -26.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.85%, and is -7.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.68% and -97.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.54M, and float is at 198.93M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Dave Inc. (DAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilk Jason,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wilk Jason bought 1,532,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $15.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Dave Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 97,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $0.36 per share for $35330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92.35 million shares of the DAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 400,974 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 92,449,407 shares of Dave Inc. (DAVE).