Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) is -67.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.95 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DWAC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $16.54, the stock is -3.10% and -28.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -63.97% off its SMA200. DWAC registered 65.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.11%.

The stock witnessed a -26.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.14%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.23% and -90.55% from its 52-week high.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.22M, and float is at 28.89M with Short Float at 12.76%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.