Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is -48.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.12 and a high of $36.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $17.27, the stock is -3.80% and -12.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -35.44% off its SMA200. DEI registered -48.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.68%.

The stock witnessed a -17.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.07%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $962.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.10 and Fwd P/E is 24.85. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -53.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.78M, and float is at 168.27M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SIMON WILLIAM E JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81000.0 shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Wang Shirley (Director) bought a total of 284,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $21.17 per share for $6.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the DEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Kaplan Jordan L (Chief Exec Officer, President) acquired 48,750 shares at an average price of $20.48 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,851,640 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -31.44% down over the past 12 months and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is -13.64% lower over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -47.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.