Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Track to Reach $176.50 in a Year

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is -36.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.93 and a high of $238.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $144.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.38% off its average median price target of $176.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.06% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.84% higher than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.08, the stock is 0.88% and -7.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -13.26% off its SMA200. ECL registered -32.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.08%.

The stock witnessed a -7.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.10%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $43.62B and $13.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.61 and Fwd P/E is 25.77. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.14% and -38.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.10M, and float is at 282.07M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Busch Angela M,the company’sEVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV. SEC filings show that Busch Angela M sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $170.66 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16716.0 shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that GATES WILLIAM H III (10% Owner) bought a total of 21,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $169.78 per share for $3.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31.19 million shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, GATES WILLIAM H III (10% Owner) acquired 37,255 shares at an average price of $172.29 for $6.42 million. The insider now directly holds 31,164,142 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -9.81% down over the past 12 months and Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is 2.52% higher over the same period. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -3.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.