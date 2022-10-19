Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) down -60.54% since start of the year

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is -60.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $26.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $6.98, the stock is -12.07% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -31.74% off its SMA200. FULC registered -69.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.25%.

The stock witnessed a -19.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.91%, and is -7.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.66% over the week and 8.97% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $372.45M and $14.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.45% and -73.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.60M, and float is at 47.47M with Short Float at 7.57%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gould Robert J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gould Robert J sold 71,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $8.09 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Gould Robert J (Director) sold a total of 24,382 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $8.10 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Gould Robert J (Director) disposed off 25,551 shares at an average price of $7.95 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 506,630 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 6.70% up over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -85.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.