GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) on Track to Reach $70.00 in a Year

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is -19.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.81 and a high of $79.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.67% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.62% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -67.88% lower than the price target low of $31.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.38, the stock is 1.27% and -7.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 5.37% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. GFS registered a gain of -0.96% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.96%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $29.74B and $7.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.69 and Fwd P/E is 21.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.30% and -34.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 540.14M, and float is at 538.55M with Short Float at 2.34%.