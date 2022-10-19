Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TV Stock Is Going Next

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is -43.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $11.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 29.68% higher than the price target low of $7.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is -4.03% and -15.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -39.72% off its SMA200. TV registered -55.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.41%.

The stock witnessed a -14.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.66%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 37191 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $4.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.14 and Fwd P/E is 16.23. Profit margin for the company is 65.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.95% and -55.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 578.90% this year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 567.98M, and float is at 363.81M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -62.25% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -42.46% lower over the same period. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is -9.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.