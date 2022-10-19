HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is -18.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.47 and a high of $279.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $206.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.71%.

Currently trading at $210.02, the stock is 6.69% and 2.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -4.78% off its SMA200. HCA registered -14.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.83%.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.45%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 204000 employees, a market worth around $61.64B and $60.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.10 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.70% and -24.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 292.53M, and float is at 215.08M with Short Float at 1.68%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elcan Patricia F,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Elcan Patricia F bought 325 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $198.66 per share for a total of $64564.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89337.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Berres Jennifer (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) sold a total of 2,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $218.87 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11392.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Whalen Kathleen M (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $215.38 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 11,373 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -77.50% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -11.96% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -27.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.